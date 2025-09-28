Live
Indian Navy’s first training squadron makes port call at Mombasa, Kenya
- During the port call, personnel from both navies will engage in a wide range of professional and social interactions
- Also, the navies will take part in joint training activities, Maritime Partnership Exercise and Passage Exercise
Visakhapatnam: The ships of the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) – INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul and ICGS Sarathi made a port call at Mombasa, Kenya. The Squadron received a warm welcome from the Kenya Navy, along with the Defence Advisor and the Acting High Commissioner of India.
The ships are currently on a long-range training deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region, having earlier visited Seychelles, Mauritius, La Réunion, and Mozambique.
During the port call that began on September 25, personnel from both navies were scheduled to engage in a wide range of professional and social interactions, including joint training activities, Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) and Passage Exercise (PASSEX). The visit will also feature a joint yoga session, a combined performance by the Indian and Kenya Navy Bands, and community outreach activities in Mombasa.
The visit of 1TS aims to further strengthen the maritime partnership and collaborative efforts between the two navies, emphasising the spirit of ‘MAHASAGAR’ -- mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth across regions.