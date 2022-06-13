Indian Red Cross Society AP branch announces awards on World Blood Donors Day 2022

On the occasion of World Blood Donors Day on June 14, the Indian Red Cross Society has announced awards to Best Blood Centers, Blood Donors, Blood Motivators, etc. The awards were finalised and approved by the Awards Committee, IRCS, and AP SB as per the information submitted by 18 Blood Centers and as per our approved guidelines.

These Awards are being awarded on World Blood Donors' Day, 14th June 2022 at Hotel Minerva in Bundar Road of Vijayawada at 4.00 pm.

The awards Best Blood Banks (First & Second) in Corporation area, Best Blood Banks (First & Second) in non-Corporation area, Gold Plated Silver Medals (Blood Motivators for more than 1000 Donors), Silver Medals (Blood Motivators for more than 500 Donors) will be presented

on 14th June 2022 at Vijayawada while other awards have to be presented by the President Chairperson at the district.

A Shield (small) is awarded to the Best Red Cross Blood Center that stands FIRST in Collection of Highest Voluntary Blood Units in a financial year at Non-Municipal Corporation Areas. IRCS BLOOD CENTER, KAVALI has collected 2061 units of blood in 2019-20 followed by IRCS BLOOD CENTER, KAVALI 2473 units - 2020-21

Award of Memento to the Media will be awarded where the Hans India Newspaper, Kavali will receive the award for 2019-20 and Eenadu Newspaper will receive an award for 2020-21 respectively.

K. Hari Narappa Reddy- Kavail and N. Praneeth will receive Gold plated Silver Award under Red Cross Volunteers who motivate blood donors for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21 while I Raja Sekhar Kavali will receive a certificate of merit.