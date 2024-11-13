Live
- ‘Mining with conscience’ guiding theme for coal sector
- KIMS Installs 3D Digital Mammography Machine
- Tata Steel announces 2nd Kapilash Half Marathon
- Thousands throng Puri temple for ‘Panchuka’
- Anchoring couple enters India Book of Records
- Why this race to the bottom?
- Public servants warned over lobbying for transfers
- Get Set 5G! India’s Digital Leap
- Maha polls: All parties bitten by freebies bug
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 13 November, 2024
Just In
Indigenous development of silicon carbide wafers, GaN HEMT
Visakhapatnam: Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), a DRDO laboratory successfully developed indigenous processes for growing and manufacturing...
Visakhapatnam: Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), a DRDO laboratory successfully developed indigenous processes for growing and manufacturing four-inch diameter Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers and fabricating Gallium Nitride (GaN) High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) up to 150W.
Along with it, the SSPL also developed Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) up to 40W for applications up to X-band frequencies. In a statement released on November 12, it was mentioned that GaN/SiC technology is a critical enabler of next-generation applications across defence, aerospace, and clean energy sectors.
This advanced technology offers improved efficiency, reduced size and weight and enhanced performance, making it essential for future combat systems, RADARS, electronic warfare systems and green energy solutions.