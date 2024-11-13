Indigenous development of silicon carbide wafers, GaN HEMT

Visakhapatnam: Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), a DRDO laboratory successfully developed indigenous processes for growing and manufacturing four-inch diameter Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers and fabricating Gallium Nitride (GaN) High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) up to 150W.

Along with it, the SSPL also developed Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) up to 40W for applications up to X-band frequencies. In a statement released on November 12, it was mentioned that GaN/SiC technology is a critical enabler of next-generation applications across defence, aerospace, and clean energy sectors.

This advanced technology offers improved efficiency, reduced size and weight and enhanced performance, making it essential for future combat systems, RADARS, electronic warfare systems and green energy solutions.