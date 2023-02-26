IndiGo airlines to launch direct flights from Vijayawada to Shirdi

Vijayawada: In a piece of good news for the people of Andhra Pradesh wanting to go to Shirdi, IndiGo airlines will be launching direct flights to the pilgrim town from Gannavaram International Airport from March 26.



According to the sources, the airline's carrier has also announced the schedule. An ATR 72-600 carrier that can carry 72 passengers will ply from Gannavaram Airport every day at 12:25 pm. The flight journey will be about three hours and reach Shirdi.

Another flight from Shirdi will depart at 2.20 pm and reach Gannavaram at 4.35 pm, Indigo Airlines sources said.

The initial ticket price from Vijayawada to Shirdi has been fixed at Rs.4,246 and from Shirdi to Gannavaram is priced at Rs.4,639.

Airport officials claim that it will take approximately 2.50 hours to reach Shirdi from Vijayawada. This service will be very helpful for AP devotees who can avoid long travel hours either by train or road.