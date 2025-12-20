Indonesia invites Indian exporters with incentives

Vijayawada: The Consul General ofRepublic of Indonesia in Mumbai, Eddy Wardoyo, visited the head office of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) here on Friday and held detailed discussions with office-bearers and members of the Chambers.

During interaction, the Consul General explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between Andhra Pradesh and Indonesia. He underlined the facilitation measures and advantages offered by Indonesia to exporters from Andhra Pradesh and observed that the State has strong capabilities in agriculture, food processing, aquaculture, and manufacturing.

Both sides noted that Andhra Pradesh and Indonesia possess significant untapped potential for expanding bilateral trade. Secondary and tertiary processing in food processing sector was identified as a key area of collaboration, given the complementarities in agricultural production and market demand in both regions.

Wardoyo expressed keen interest in working closely with AP Chambers and identified priority sectors for cooperation, including agriculture, food processing, value-added aqua products, palm oil, education, and manufacturing.

The Consul General informed the members that the Indonesian government provides market intelligence to Indian exporters and actively facilitates business matchmaking with Indonesian companies. He also highlighted the availability of attractive incentives in key sectors and the operation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Indonesia, which offer zero import and export duties.

Organising structured matchmaking exercises between exporters and importers from both sides was suggested to accelerate trade flows. The possibility of local currency trade, including rupee-based transactions, was also discussed as a positive development.

AP Chambers expressed its willingness to identify around 20 interested enterprises from Andhra Pradesh to explore concrete business opportunitieswith Indonesia and take forward the discussions.