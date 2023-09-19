Indrakeeladri to start Dasara fete from October 15

VIJAYAWADA: The auspicious Dasara celebrations atop Indrakeeladri are going to be organised for 9 days this year from October 15 to October 23. And for the first of Dasara festivities of Vijayawada, the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga will be adorned and appeared as 'Sri Maha Chandi Devi Alankaram' on 19th October, the fifth day of the celebrations.

As per the devotees' wish, Vedicsholors and prominent Swamiji's suggestions,the goddess will be adorned in the Maha Chandi Alankaram on On Ashwayuja Shuddha Shudda Panchami. The new alankaram will be in place of 'Sri Swarna Kawachalankrutha Devi' alankaram. The Darshan timings of the goddess during the Dasara fete 9 days from Morning 03 to night 11pm, except the first day. The first day devotees are allowed after morning 8am only due to the special pujas, snapanabhishekarm and other rituals.

On the auspicious occasion of Moola Nakshtram on 20th October, the devotees are allowed from early morning 2am to have the goddess darshan. As usual during the 9days Dasara festivities neither devottes nor VIPs are allowed to the Anthralaya Darshan. In view of the previous year demand and experience the temple authorities will make available 20 lakh laddu prasadams in advance for the convenience of the devotees.

Meanwhile,Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer the Silk robes to the Goddess on the Moola Nakshatra where the presiding deity will appear as Sri Saraswathi alankaram on 20th October, on Friday. On the other hand, this year the authorities are spending around 7 crore for the arrangements.







