Live
- India bars bilateral sporting ties with Pak, but will allow multilateral events like Asia Cup
- The Ultimate Guide to NAD + IV Therapy: Unlocking Energy and Vitality in Dubai
- IIT Delhi launches BSL3 lab to foster research on highly infectious pathogens
- EFLU organises national workshop on phonetics of English
- Fantasy apps suspend money games after govt passes Online Gaming Bill
- The NEP approach to training and development
- Iconic Punjabi Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Passes at the Age of 65
- Google Expands AI Mode in Search to 180 Countries with Smarter Features
- Security breach at Parliament; intruder scales wall, arrested
- How External Auditing Services in the UAE Strengthen Corporate Governance
Induction prog held at Ananthalakshmi Engg college
Ananthalakshmi Engineering College recently held an induction programme for its first-year BTech students.
Anantapur: Ananthalakshmi Engineering College recently held an induction programme for its first-year BTech students. The chief guest, Professor H Sudarshan Rao, Vice-Chancellor of JNTUA, congratulated the college on its new UGC and Autonomous status. He encouraged students to use their time in college to develop technical and problem-solving skills, and to take advantage of the college’s facilities, such as labs and a digital library, to secure placements or even start their own companies.
College chairman M Anantha ramudu welcomed the new students, emphasising that good behaviour is as important as education. He assured students and parents that the college prioritizes student safety and provides all necessary facilities, including special training for placements in multinational corporations. The college’s Skill Development and Campus Recruitment Director Dr M Surendra Naidu, highlighted the college’s focus on skill development and innovation, aiming to transform students into successful entrepreneurs.