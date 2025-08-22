Induction prog held at Ananthalakshmi Engg college

Anantapur: Ananthalakshmi Engineering College recently held an induction programme for its first-year BTech students. The chief guest, Professor H Sudarshan Rao, Vice-Chancellor of JNTUA, congratulated the college on its new UGC and Autonomous status. He encouraged students to use their time in college to develop technical and problem-solving skills, and to take advantage of the college’s facilities, such as labs and a digital library, to secure placements or even start their own companies.

College chairman M Anantha ramudu welcomed the new students, emphasising that good behaviour is as important as education. He assured students and parents that the college prioritizes student safety and provides all necessary facilities, including special training for placements in multinational corporations. The college’s Skill Development and Campus Recruitment Director Dr M Surendra Naidu, highlighted the college’s focus on skill development and innovation, aiming to transform students into successful entrepreneurs.