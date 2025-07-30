Industrialists urged to mentor ‘Golden Families’

Vijayawada: District collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Tuesday called upon aspiring industrialists to act as mentors and support “golden families” as part of the P4 initiative, aimed at poverty eradication and achieving the vision of Swarnandhra.

Presiding over the District Industrial and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting at the Collectorate’s Pingali Venkaiah conference hall on Tuesday, Collector Lakshmisha discussed industrial incentives and approvals under various industrial policies.

Industries Department officials informed the Collector that out of 1,148 applications for industrial approvals received through the single-desk portal between May 26 and July 28, a remarkable 1,113 have already been approved. The collector instructed officials to expedite the remaining applications and resolve them before their respective deadlines.

The DIEPC also approved fresh proposals for incentives totalling Rs 3 crore for 39 claims under the Industrial Development Policies (2015-20, 2020-23, and 2023-27) for the MSME sector. The Collector emphasised the need to process claims promptly without any pending issues.

Dr Lakshmisha directed officials to accelerate the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in the district to achieve its targets. He instructed the Lead Bank District Manager to take swift action in sanctioning loans to beneficiaries who have completed training under the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Yojana.

The collector also urged close monitoring to ensure that MSME units receiving loans through PMEGP are launched quickly and to give special attention to PM Vishwakarma applications.

He announced that a district-level workshop would be organised to raise awareness about the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, designed to boost micro, small, and medium enterprises.

District Industries Officer G Sambaiah, LDM K Priyanka, Pollution Control Board EE P Srinivas Rao, District Fire Officer AV Shankar Rao, District Groundwater Officer N Nagamalleswara Rao, and committee members D Nirmala, M Kishore, and Dr M Sudarshan also participated.