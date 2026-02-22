Industries Director visits IFFCO SEZ

Nellore: Director of Industries Subham Bansal has visited Indian Farmers Fertilisers Corporation (IFFCO) Kisan Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) in Kodalavulu mandal on Saturday. He enquired the officials over the hurdles in the establishment of industries in KSEZ.

Later addressing a review meeting, Subham Bansal directed the officials to ensure speedy disposal of permissions for the establishment of industries.

District Industries Center General Manager G Chandrasekhar has said that DIC is disposing the applications by the industrialists in a transparent manner as per the guidelines. He detailed that infrastructure facilities like water, power and transport facilities are readily available in KSEZ as administration is ready for issuing permissions to the applicants at once.

APIIC Zonal Manager Sivakumar, Deputy Director of Industries Sridhar, IFFCO K SEZ CEO Sudhakar and others were present.