BEE draws up blueprint to meet energy efficiency targets by 2030

Hyderabad: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, has announced a renewed push to double the rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030, aligning with India’s commitments under the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

BEE highlighted that India has already achieved electricity savings of 321.39 billion units, translating into Rs 2.0 lakh crore in monetary savings and a reduction of 321.06 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions. “Energy efficiency is not merely an option but a national necessity,” BEE stated, emphasising the urgency of accelerating progress.

Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, stressed the need for time-bound implementation of targets. KC Panigrahy, Director General of BEE, noted that the G20 Summit hosted by India in 2023 recognised energy efficiency as the “first fuel” and adopted a voluntary action plan to double improvement rates by 2030. According to the International Energy Agency, India’s current energy intensity improvement rate of 2.5% must rise to 4% by 2030.

BEE has urged proactive states including Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Kerala to adopt special mechanisms through their State Designated Agencies (SDAs) to meet enhanced targets.

Ajay Mishra, Director General of the Renewable Energy Society of India (RESI), assured full support to BEE’s vision, noting that Telangana’s peak power demand could double from 15,624 MW in 2024 to over 31,000 MW by 2035. Hyderabad was cited as a model city, having retrofitted 5.5 lakh LED streetlights under EESL support, achieving 40% energy savings.

Kerala has also intensified collaboration with BEE, EESL, and MNRE, focusing on housing schemes, battery storage, EV charging, and converting government buildings into energy “prosumers.” A high-level review meeting is scheduled for February 23 to chart the next phase.

Experts, including Dr Ajay Mathur of IIT Delhi, backed the initiative, stressing the need to address rising cooling demand in major cities and calling for global conferences to accelerate the adoption of best practices.

Panigrahy confirmed that BEE will incorporate recommendations from India Energy Week 2026 and global technologies to fast-track India’s transition toward a low-carbon, energy-secure future.