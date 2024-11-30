Industries will make State financially strong, says Kollu

Vijayawada: Industries would provide employment and at the same time improve the financial status of the state, said minister for excise, mines Kollu Ravindra while inaugurating the three-day Business Expo-2024 here on Friday.

The minister complimented AP Chambers of Commerce for organising such a wonderful business expo which would help the enterprising entrepreneurs with suggestions and guidance to come forward to set up industries across the state.

He pointed out that the state was abundant with natural resources and there is a favourable atmosphere to set up industries. “We have about 900 km coastline, tourist centres, potential export opportunities for marine products and agriculture produce.”

He exhorted the youth to come forward to set up industries. Recalling the slogan of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu one entrepreneur from each home, the minister said that the youth should become employers rather than seeking employment.

The state government is going to complete the construction of the port at Machilipatnam and the young entrepreneurs should take the opportunity and set up ancillary industries there.

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao called upon the new generation entrepreneurs to come forward to set up industries keeping in view the encouragement the government is providing to them.

He pointed out that there was stupendous response from various entrepreneurs to participate in the Business Expo which was evident in the number of participants who brought their own businesses to showcase them. “The atmosphere in the state is favourable to the entrepreneurs and they could approach the AP Chambers for guidance,” he said.

Minister for MSME, SERP Kondapalli Srinivas, APIIC chairmanMantena Rama Raju, AP Tourism Development Corporation chairman Nukasani Balaji, Vijaya Dairy chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu and others participated