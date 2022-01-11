Infamous honeymoon case haunts JNTU-Kakinada

Kakinada: The infamous honeymoon case, which has been haunting the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-K) for the past few months, appears to have come to an end.

The JNTU-K has earned a dubious distinction and reportedly lost its credibility after a couple was found celebrating their honeymoon in a university's guesthouse. Permission was obtained for the guesthouse room by JNTU-K Women Empowerment Cell Director A Swarna Kumari for August 18 and 19 last year. The illegal activity came to light after a video of the honeymoon went viral.

Subsequently, the JNTU-K has set up an internal inquiry committee, headed by the then Rector GVR Prasad Raju, who was later appointed as JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor. Amid pressure from the civil society and university fraternity, the JNTU-K authorities have hushed up the case by simply shifting the staff of the guesthouse. Five months after the incident, no action has been initiated against any of the accused in the case.

On Monday, JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof Prasad Raju told The Hans India that the staff of six guest houses including its in-charge was shifted from the guesthouse and new staff also was appointed.

On the final action on the incident, Prof Prasad Raju denied sharing further course of action against the prime accused. According to Prof Prasad Raju, JNTU-K Registrar L Sumalatha is now monitoring the case.

When contacted, Prof Sumalatha said that the action (of shifting the old guesthouse staff) has been taken based on the recommendations of the internal committee.

By now, the JNTU-K has reportedly closed the case. However, it failed to place any mechanism that could prevent a repetition of such incidents on the campus as it could not initiate any stringent action against those, who defamed the university's credibility.

The incident had disturbed the peaceful and safe academic environment on the university campus that was once known for its academic reputation and credibility at the global level.

At this juncture, the new V-C Prof Prasad Raju has a long way

to go to bring the reputation back by placing stringent mechanisms to prevent any such incidents in

the future.

Recently, he also sought strong support to implement his initiatives for the development of the university. However, he has reshuffled the Directors of various wings in the first phase. An exercise is in progress for further changes in his administration.