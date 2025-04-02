Infant kidnapping case cracked

Rajamahendravaram: A meticulously planned kidnapping at Rampachodavaram Area Hospital ended swiftly with the child’s safe rescue. The incident unfolded at 1:27 pm when an unidentified woman vanished with the infant. Hospital staff, noticing the disappearance, alerted the police at 2:15 pm.

The police staff acted without delay. CCTV footage pinpointed the suspect’s image and movements.

Witnesses confirmed she boarded an auto-rickshaw at 1:30 pm. Attention shifted to the bus stand, where cameras captured her arrival at 1:35 pm and the ticket purchase.

Authorities entered into action. Alerts reached district forces, neighbouring units, and state agencies. DIG ordered the rapid deployment of multiple teams to monitor and act according to CCTV surveillance, RTC coordination, digital tracking, and local intelligence gathering.

Between 1:30 pm and 3:00 pm, six buses left the town. Police extracted driver contacts, mapped routes, and cross-checked visuals. By 3:10 pm, images of the suspect circulated across units. At 4:00 pm, a bus en route to Bhadrachalam was stopped by police, and the child was found.

The mother confirmed the infant’s identity. The suspect was taken into custody for interrogation.