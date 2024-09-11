Live
Inflows into Prakasam barrage decline
Guntur: Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada city has received 1,97,050 cusecs of floodwater from the upstream of the barrage.
The Irrigation department officials are releasing 1,98,562 cusecs of floodwater to the downstream.
The officials lifted fifty crest gates up to five feet level, fifteen crest gates up to five feet level and four crest gates were completely closed. Compared to the last two days, inflows into Krishna river have been falling.
