Initiate steps for strengthening TDCs: Kovur MLA Prasanthi

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy has appealed the Collector O Anand to initiate steps for strengthening Traditional Check Dams(TDCs) constructed with clay and, Clay Bunds constructed on reservoirs and tanks, Pennar river in Kovur constituency.

The MLA along with farmers met the Collector at his chamber on Thursday.

Speaking the occasion, she said that in view of occurring heavy to very heavy rains in coming September, October, November months, there will be danger of happening breaches to check dams, clay bunds, and Porlu Kattalu constructed with clay on various reservoirs like Kanigiri reservoirs, Penna River in Kovur constituency.

The MLA recalled that there was already 65tmcft of water witnessing on Somasila reservoir as their will be a possibility of receiving heavy inflows in to it in coming reason.

She said that if the repairs were not performed and strengthened there will be danger of check dams, clay bunds breached due to heavy floods expected in coming months in Nellore district.

The MLA also appealed the Collector to sanction the funds for taken up repair works to irrigation cannels as the farmer of Kovur constituency in proposed to cultivate the crops in a big way in coming Rabi season. The MLA also appealed the intervention of Collector for reopening the Kovuru Sugar Factory in the interest of Sugar Cane farmers in her constituency. Penna Delta Chairman Jetty Rajagopala Reddy, Farmers association leaders A Vijaya Krishna Reddy, P Lakshmaiah and others were present.