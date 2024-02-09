Inner Ring Road Case: APCID files chargesheet against Naidu, Lokesh

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh CID on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the Inner Ring Road and Master Plan case in the trial court where TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been named as a ‘conspirator’ along with other co-accused. The chargesheet has been filed before the trial court of III additional sessions judge-cum-special judge for SPE & ACB cases.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, along with party national general secretary Nara Lokesh (director of M/s Heritage Foods Pvt Ltd and a minister in then CM Chandrababu Naidu's government); Ponguru Narayana (former minister for municipal administration and urban development); realtor brothers Lingamaneni Rajashekar and Lingamaneni Ramesh have all been named as the prime accused in the inner ring road case.

The development comes at a time when Naidu has been facing investigation regarding several cases filed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Naidu spent over 50 days in jail as an accused in the Skill Development case, where he is accused of money laundering.