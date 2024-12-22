INS Ranvijay celebrates its 37th anniversary

Visakhapatnam: INS Ranvijay, a Kashin Class Destroyer, was commissioned on December 21, 1987 at Poti in the erstwhile USSR.

As the ship celebrates its 37th anniversary, the 5,000-tonne guided missile destroyer epitomised combat worthiness and operational capability in the past over three decades, true to the ship’s motto of ‘Sangrame Vaibhavasya’ (Glorious in War).

The ship rendered yeoman service to the Indian Navy, participating in a multitude of key operations.

Ranvijay carries an outfit of potent surface to surface and surface to air missiles. The ship is also fitted with anti-aircraft and anti-missile guns and is capable of firing torpedoes in addition to anti-submarine rockets.

The ship is armed with a wide array of sensors which cover all domains of warfare at sea. The ship carries a Kamov 28 helicopter, thus enhancing the anti-submarine capability of the Sunrise Fleet.

Post modernisation, Ranvijay added more teeth to its arsenal, maximising human potential by improving habitability standards and enhanced the overall combat efficiency manifold with modern seamless networked systems.

The ship remains a most compact and comprehensive fighting machine, built for speed with devastating fire power and is part of the blue water deterrent of the Indian Navy.