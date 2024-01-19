  • Menu
INS Visakhapatnam responds to drone attack swiftly

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy’s frontline warship INS Visakhapatnam, mission deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy operations, swiftly responded to a...

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy’s frontline warship INS Visakhapatnam, mission deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy operations, swiftly responded to a distress call by Marshall Island flagged MV Genco Picardy, following a drone attack on Wednesday night.

Acknowledging the distress call INS Visakhapatnam, undertaking anti piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden, intercepted the vessel on Thursday in order to provide assistance. According to officials, MV Genco Picardy with 22 crew, including nine Indians, reported no casualties and the fire was controlled.

Indian Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists from INS Visakhapatnam boarded the vessel in the early hours of Thursday to inspect the damaged area.

After a thorough inspection, they have rendered the area safe for further transit. Following the scrutiny, the vessel is proceeding to the next port of call.

X