Instead of dumpyard, chicken waste being diverted illegally

Visakhapatnam: Safe disposal of chicken waste has become a significant concern as its improper dumping leads to potential health and environmental risks.

In Visakhapatnam, tonnes of chicken waste are produced a day. But instead of reaching Kapuluppada dumping yard for its disposal, it is getting diverted to several fish and prawn ponds.

Apparently, this has become a major business for the top brass corporation officials, a section of political leaders in discreet collaboration with the agency contractors and related staff.

Chicken waste, often referred to as poultry litter or manure, is a significant byproduct of poultry production. Primarily, it consists of chicken droppings, spilled feed, feathers, and bedding materials like sawdust or straw.

Improper disposal of chicken waste leads to nutrient leakage, contaminating water bodies, soil, affecting human health as well as harming aquatic life. Experts caution that unscientific disposal of such waste results in water and soil contamination along with the spread of pathogens and eutrophication.

Despite the risks involved, the chicken waste which was supposed to be sent to the dumping yard at Kapuluppada is finding its place to various fishing feed agencies and aqua culture entities and ancillary fisheries across North Andhra.

According to reliable sources, the eight zones that fall under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have many unauthorised contractors who are into collecting chicken waste.

Already, JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav and CPI (M) floor leader B Ganga Rao flagged the issue by submitting a representation to District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao. They demanded that the illegal transportation of chicken waste needs serious attention and should be one of the main agenda points in the ensuing council meeting.

To place a check on the diversion of such waste to ponds, they suggested that setting up a chicken waste rendering unit helps in proper disposal and transparent utilisation of the waste through scientific recycling. They also emphasised on cancelling tenders for chicken waste transportation and recommended calling for fresh tenders.

Even as poultry litter can be used to produce biogas through anaerobic digestion, the biogas produced can be a source of renewable energy.

Also, chicken litter can be used for energy production through combustion or mass burn incinerators. But, experts said that there are certain challenges for its implementation.