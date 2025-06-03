Integrate yoga into daily routines for better health: Collector Sumit Kumar

Chittoor: Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar stressed the importance of integrating yoga into daily routines, stating that regular yoga practice can prevent many health issues. Speaking at a yoga awareness programme held at Puligundu village in Penumuru mandal of GD Nellore constituency, the Collector highlighted the significance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being.

The programme, organised under the Yoga Andhra initiative and coordinated by the District Tourism Department, saw the participation of Chittoor SP Manikantha Chandolu as the chief guest alongside the Collector. They both addressed the gathering and stressed the importance of yoga as a part of daily life.

Collector Sumit Kumar mentioned that yoga awareness campaigns have already been conducted at prominent tourist locations like Kanipakam temple, and the current event at Puligundu witnessed the participation of over 2,300 people. So far, nearly 2.5 lakh people have registered under the Yogandhra 2025 initiative, reflecting the widespread interest.

He further noted that practicing yoga for at least half an hour every day can significantly reduce mental stress and improve productivity. He urged everyone to make yoga a part of their daily schedule and emphasised that 5,000 trained yoga instructors are currently available across the district to support the initiative.

SP Manikantha Chandolu shared practical tips for maintaining good health, such as getting sunlight exposure before 8 am for vitamin D, eating a diet rich in vegetables, breathing fresh air, and combining these practices with yoga for overall wellness.

As part of the event, experienced yoga instructors explained the importance of yoga and demonstrated various asanas. The programme was attended by District Tourism Officer Gowri, DRDA PD Sridevi, DSDO Balaji, Chittoor RDO Srinivasulu, among others.