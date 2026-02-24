  1. Home
Inter exams begin in NTR district

Vijayawada: The Intermediate Public Examinations commenced peacefully across NTR district on Monday, with authorities ensuring smooth and transparent conduct of the exams. Across the district, a total of 76,908 students, including 36,928 first-year and 39,980 second-year students are appearing for the examinations at 98 centres. The examinations are being conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

District collector Dr G Lakshmisha conducted surprise inspections at various examination centres in the city. He visited centres at Sarada College and PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College to review arrangements and monitor the conduct of examinations. He personally verified whether the exams were being conducted in a fair and peaceful manner in accordance with prescribed guidelines. He reviewed security arrangements, functioning of CCTV cameras, proper attendance recording, and the performance of invigilators. He also inspected facilities provided to students, including adequate desks, lighting, fans, drinking water, and first-aid arrangements.

To prevent malpractice, he directed flying squads and sitting squads to carry out regular inspections. As Section 144 is in force around examination centres, the Collector appealed to parents and the public not to gather unnecessarily and to extend cooperation to the authorities. District Intermediate Education Officer B Prabhakar Rao and other officials accompanied the Collector during the inspections.

