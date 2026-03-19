Inter exams conclude smoothly in state

Vijayawada: The Intermediate Public Examinations in Andhra Pradesh concluded smoothly on Wednesday with the successful conduct of the second-year Chemistry-II paper across the State. According to the Board of Intermediate Education, the examination was held peacefully without any untoward incidents, marking the completion of the main examination schedule.

With this, the main examinations, which commenced in February, have been completed successfully. Officials stated that the entire process was conducted in a transparent manner without any question paper leaks.

On the final day, a total of 3,86,886 students appeared for the Chemistry-II examination out of 3,93,141 registered candidates, while 6,255 students were absent. The overall attendance stood at 98.41 per cent. Notably, no malpractice cases were reported across the State.

Intermediate Board Education Secretary P Ranjith Basha conducted surprise inspections at several examination centres in Vijayawada to review the arrangements and ensure smooth conduct. He visited Sarada Junior College and PB Siddhartha Junior College, where he examined CCTV surveillance, facilities provided to students, and adherence to guidelines.

Inter Board secretary Ranjith Basha said that the evaluation of answer scripts is scheduled to begin from March 21, and efforts are underway to complete the process efficiently. The results are expected to be announced in the second week of April, he said.

The Board secretary expressed gratitude to officials from the revenue, police, and education departments, as well as the media, for their support in ensuring the smooth conduct of the examinations.