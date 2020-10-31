Inter-State check-post set up at Ichchapuram

Srikakulam: An inter-State check-post was inaugurated by Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP explained that the check-post was meant for prevention of illegal transportation of liquor from Odisha State and also sand from Srikakulam to Odisha.

Due to low price for liquor in Odisha when compared to AP, boozers in the State are searching ways and means to procure liquor from Odisha to Srikakulam. Sand is available in Srikakulam and there is a huge demand for the commodity in Odisha.

To cash in on the demand, sand is being transported to Odisha from Srikakulam. With an aim to prevent illegal transportation of both sand and liquor, the inter-State check-post has been set up, the SP explained.

This check-post is being operated round-the-clock and CC cameras are also being set up to stop irregularities and corrupt practices of the staff. Palasa DSP M Sivarami Reddy, Ichchapuram CI M Vinod and town and rural sub inspectors of Ichchapuram, V Satyannarayana and K Laxmi were present.