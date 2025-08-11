Inter student found dead under suspicious circumstances

Nellore: A 17-year-old girl studying inter-1 year was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the hostel bathroom on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as K Himasree of Rasapalem village of Satyavedu mandal, Tirupati district. She was studying at RNR College near Annamaiah circle in the city and stayed in college hostel.

Sources said that Himasree was found hanging from the ceiling of the hostel bathroom at 8.30 am. The college management immediately shifted the body to NL Hospital in the city, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The college warden informed the parents of the deceased, who expressed doubts over the death of their daughter, after visiting the college. They alleged that the college management was responsible for their daughter’s death, as they humiliated her in the name of poor performance in studies.

Vedayapalem police station CI Srinivasa Rao visited the spot. Later speaking to the media, he said that instead of informing the police over the incident, the college management fled from the spot and not available over mobile.

Replying to the question whether it is suicide or murder, the CI replied that the deceased parents are alleging college management murdered their daughter, adding that facts will be known once the postmortem report comes. He said that initially they have registered the case as suspicious death.

Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) district president K Srinivasulu Reddy alleged that in RNR college management was responsible for Himasree’s death and demanded the government for regisitering criminal case against the college management.

Meanwhile, police resorted to lathi charge on the leaders of students organisation, who launched a stir at RNR College demanding the arrest of college management.