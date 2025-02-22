  • Menu
Inter students told to download hall-tickets

Highlights

The Board of Intermediate Education secretary Krithika Shukla informed all the students studying Intermediate first year, second year and vocational courses and private candidates to note that Intermediate Public Examinations-2025 hall tickets are placed in their college login and also in public domain, i.e., https://.bie.ap.gov.in.

The second Inter students can download the hall tickets by providing the previous hall-ticket number. The first year students can download the IPE March-2025 hall tickets.

The second year students can download the hall ticket through Mana Mithra government of AP WhatsApp No 9552300009 by selecting the education services option and entering the previous hall ticket number or Aadhaar number and date of birth.

