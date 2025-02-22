Live
- Mkts continue downslide for 4th day
- IMO Secretary General hails India’s role in sustainable shipping, seafarer welfare
- India needs to cut tariffs for better growth: NITI
- District Bar Association protests against Draft Advocates Act Amendment Bill 2025
- Officials told to generate local livelihoods to stop migration
- Valley Green Garments selected at MSMU Agreement
- Arab leaders meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss Palestinian issue, Gaza developments
- SP inaugurates neonatal ICU Ambulance
- High command should utilise campaign skills of Sharmila
- Municipal authorities turn blind eye to river water contamination
Inter students told to download hall-tickets
The Board of Intermediate Education secretary Krithika Shukla informed all the students studying Intermediate first year, second year and vocational courses and private candidates to note that Intermediate Public Examinations-2025 hall tickets are placed in their college login and also in public domain, i.e., https://.bie.ap.gov.in.
The second Inter students can download the hall tickets by providing the previous hall-ticket number. The first year students can download the IPE March-2025 hall tickets.
The second year students can download the hall ticket through Mana Mithra government of AP WhatsApp No 9552300009 by selecting the education services option and entering the previous hall ticket number or Aadhaar number and date of birth.