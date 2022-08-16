Interfaith harmony, undying patriotism are India's merits

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Central Reserve Security Force (CRPF) 42nd Battalion Commandant Satish Kumar said that security forces are doing their duties tirelessly for national defence and internal security.

76th Independence Day celebrations were held at CRPF premises in Rajamahendravaram on Monday and Commandant Satish Kumar hoisted the national flag. Speaking on this occasion, the Commandant said that interfaith harmony and undying patriotism have always been present in our country. He said that they are making India the highest power in the world.

He said that the force which served as the British Crown Police before independence became the Central Reserve Security Force after independence and the role of this force is very crucial in national security. More than 10,000 national flags were distributed and more than 5,000 saplings were planted as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Utsav, he added. Second Commandant Senthil Kumar, Deputy Commandants Ratnamma, Jagdish Singh Shekhawat and Dr Sheikh Imran participated.