Intermediate admissions likely to begin from September 1 in Andhra Pradesh

admissions in Andhra Pradesh starting from September 1st. For the first time this year, inter admissions are being conducted online. Since there is unlikely to turn High School into a junior college in mandals, the government of Andhra Pradesh has opted for online classes. The Board of Intermediate Education is working to launch intermediate online

Also, in the past there were 88 people per section which has been now reduced to 40 with only a maximum of 9 sections per college, including arts groups, were allowed. With the reduction in the number of students and the passing of all the tenth grade students due to the coronavirus, the number of new colleges has been increased with the intention of increasing the number of students enrolled in the intermediate. Colleges will have to take special permission for coaching EAMCET, NEET and JEE exams.

Students can apply for admissions online from anywhere. They have to choose the college of their choice by giving to any number of colleges. Students will have to pay Rs 3,119 for Intermediate first year and Rs. 3,432 for second year students a prescribed earlier.