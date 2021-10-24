Internal grievance committee will be set up in colleges and offices, says AP Women Commission chairperson

Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that internal grievance committees would be set up in educational institutions and offices on issues of women and girl students. She spoke to reporters and said the commission was working with determination to empower women financially, empower them and protect them. The TDP, which does not see the welfare provided by the government to women, is making false allegations on the YSRCP.



The Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing various welfare schemes for the betterment of women without seeing them as a vote bank. She said that in two and a half years, they have been standing on their own two feet and opined that the schemes like Asara, Amma Vodi and Cheyutha were contributing to the welfare of women.

She said that the commission is resolving the complaints of women received in the Spandana program from time to time. "TDP leaders should not criticise a woman home minister in such a filthy way and is not good," she said. The Women Commission members Sayuja, Ruda chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, Marti Lakshmi and Dr. Anapuri Padmalatha were present at the event.