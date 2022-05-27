Internet services deprive daily transactions both educational and banking sectors in Konaseema district

The people of Konaseema are expressing their anger and exhibiting negative attitude towards the state government as the vital part of communication being internet services suspended for three days in the district.

And particularly students appearing for competitive exams and business men , employees dependent on banking service are deprived of money transactions. Moreover, the students are also deprived of appearing for the examinations. Mobile communication has also been affected because of snapping of the signals.

Owing to the instructions of the state government the frequency of the signals have drastically reduced and hence the mobile users are deprived of communication either with relatives or with the officials as well as business engagements. People are eagerly awaiting the restoration of internet services in order that they can carry out their regular transactions.

Elur Range DIG G. Pal Raju stated that the internet service will be suspended till calmness is restored. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police department in restoring peace in the troubled area.

He also stated that they are keenly observing the happenings in the Amalapuram encircle area and are focusing on the activities of the anti-social elements. He said that they have already taken some agitators into custody.