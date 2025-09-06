IOB opens new branch in Srungavarapukota

Srungavarapukota (Vizanagaram district): Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has expanded its presence in Andhra Pradesh with the inauguration of a new branch in Srungavarapukota. The new branch was formally opened on Wednesday, according to a communique on Thursday.

The inauguration was led by Ravi Kumar Gupta, Senior Regional Manager (SRM) of IOB’s Visakhapatnam Region. During the event, Gupta stated that Srungavarapukota branch is 75th IOB branch in Visakhapatnam region, marking a significant milestone for the bank’s growth in the area.

Gupta highlighted the bank’s diverse range of loan products, including those for agriculture, jewelry, education, MSMEs, and self-help groups (SHGs).

He also mentioned specialized loans and announced competitive interest rates for housing loans and vehicle loans, noting that both come with zero processing fees.

He further informed that they are offering attractive interest rates for depositors, and provides insurance services.

Regional Office Chief Manager D Srinivasa Rao, Srungavarapukota Branch Manager Pydam Naidu Lekkala, Vizianagaram Branch Manager Saurav Vishal, and Ring Road Branch Manager Suresh Kondrothu, along with bank staff and customers attended.