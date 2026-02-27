IRCTC to undertake special pilgrimage packages

Tirupati: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced special tourist trains for pilgrims undertaking sacred journeys across the country.

Addressing a media conference in Tirupati, IRCTC Area Manager N Ashok Kumar said that four special pilgrimage packages will be operated through Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, starting from Hyderabad between March 21 and June 3. He said the Divya Dakshina Yatra with Jyotirlinga (SCZBG53–58) will cover important spiritual destinations in South India including Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Thanjavur. The tour will be operated from March 21 to March 28 and again from May 24 to May 31, 2026.

Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra (SCZBG55) will take pilgrims to major Jyotirlinga shrines at Ujjain, Dwarka, Somnath, Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad. This package will run from April 14 to April 24.

Another package, Ayodhya–Kashi–Baidyanath Dham Darshan Yatra (SCZBG56–59), includes visits to Puri, Konark Sun Temple, Baidyanath Dham, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. The train will operate from April 28 to May 5 and again from June 3 to June 12, 2026.