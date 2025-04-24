Irresponsible usage of tech may cause damage

Vijayawada: Railway Public Relations Officer Nusrat M Mandrupurkar explained various benefits that AI can bring into communications and media world and also cautioned the damage that can be caused by the irresponsible usage of technologies.

She was addressing the special PR Day conference organised by Amaravati Chapter of Public Relations Society of India here on Wednesday on the occasion of 38th National Public Relations Day with theme ‘Responsible Use of AI: Role of Public Relations’.

Nusrat warned that emergence of technology cannot be stopped but one must learn the way how judiciously same can be used for the benefit of common man and society at large.

I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy explained that all the users of technology must decide what they can consume or not. He cautioned that excess use of technology beyond anyone’s consuming capacity will lead to destruction. By highlighting WhatsApp governance model adopted by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said that Naidu is always in forefront of using technologies to bring benefits to common man.

Dr G Anita, chairman of PRSI Amaravati Chapter, welcoming delegates said that emergence of AI will further complicate the communication systems that were already under heavy impact of social media.

In-charge Vice-Chancellor of Andhra Kesari University Prof DVR Murthy expressed concern over degradation of values in media from the days of print media dominance to present social media era. He advised media personnel and organisations to take appropriate measures immediately thus restricting the damage by technology to minimal.

Olive Yaramal, Tressurer of PRSI Amaravati Chapter, Kiran, Joint Director of I&PR Dept, J Rajendra Kumar, Vice-Chairman, PRSI, Amaravati Chapter, Kandadai Partha Sarathy, Secretary, PRSI Amaravati Chapter, P Basheer, Joint Secretary, PRSI Amaravati Chapter and other executive committee members also participated.