Irrigation facility to be provided to 4,000 acres in Kakinada dist

Kakinada: Roads & Building Minister Dadisetti Ramalingeswar Rao (Raja) on Saturday said that 4,000 acres will be irrigated under major and minor irrigation projects in the rabi season 2022-23 in Kakinada district.

Irrigation Advisory Board meeting was held at the Collectorate here on Saturday. Minister Raja participated as the chief guest at the meeting which was presided over the District Collector Krithika Shukla.

MLAs Pendem Dorababu, Jyotula Chanti Babu, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, MLC Chikkala Ramachandra Rao and others were present on the occasion. The major irrigation projects in the district include Godavari Delta System, Yeleru Irrigation Project, Pushkara Lift Irrigation Scheme and medium irrigation systems include Pampa reservoir and Subba Reddy Sagar Project in the district. Dowleswaram Irrigation SE K Narasimha Murthy explained about the availability of water for irrigation and drinking water purposes. He pointed out that there is a need to irrigate 8,96,507 acres of ayacut and 94.22 tmcft of water is required for drinking purpose in the Godavari delta system.

He said that 45.27 tmcft of water is available through River Godavari, 40.235 tmcft of water through Sileru Reservoir and another 16 tmcft water through Polavaram Irrigation Project. Thus total water availability is 101.505 tmcft.

Hence, in the Rabi season 2022-23, 101.505 tmcft water is available for providing irrigation facility to 100 per cent ayacut which is 8,96,507 acres under the Godavari Delta system. These proposals have been approved and accepted by the Irrigation Advisory Board. Minister Raja said that the farmers expressed their joy over the release of water in time during the last two years as adequate water was available. He expressed happiness over 100% availability of water for the rabi crop. He said that the government was giving top priority to agricultural cultivation and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after visiting Gollaprolu gave his nod for Yeleru modernisation works.

The Minister said that tenders have been completed relating to Tandava modernisation works. He asked the officials to invite tenders for Yeleru modernisation works.