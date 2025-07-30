ISRO and NASA Set to Launch Pioneering Nisar Satellite via GSLV-F16 Rocket

Sriharikota: In a groundbreaking development, the GSLV-F16 rocket is set to launch the Nisar satellite from Sriharikota at 5:40 PM today. This ambitious project, a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA, marks the debut of the world's first dual-frequency radar satellite.

Nisar will employ advanced L-band and S-band radar technologies to capture high-resolution images of the Earth under all weather conditions, both day and night. The satellite is expected to revolutionise disaster management by detecting and providing critical data on earthquakes, floods, rainfall, tsunamis, landslides, and volcanic eruptions.

Once in orbit, Nisar will offer comprehensive scans of the Earth every 12 days, monitoring various terrains including forests, plains, mountains, and water resources. The satellite, which weighs 2,393 kg, will be positioned in low Earth orbit at an altitude of 743 km.

Equipped with a 12-meter diameter antenna, Nisar's dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar will combine data from both radar types, enhancing its capability. The satellite's services will be freely available to governments and scientists worldwide.

In anticipation of the launch, ISRO Chairman Narayanan and his team visited Sri Chengalamma temple in Sullurpet, Tirupati district, to pray for success. Narayanan expressed confidence that the Nisar satellite will bolster India's stature on the global stage, stating, "With the Nisar launch, India will once again fly the flag of victory.”