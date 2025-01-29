ISRO launches 100th GSLV F-15 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made history with the successful launch of its 100th rocket, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space exploration endeavors. The GSLV F-15 rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center at 6:23am on Wednesday, igniting excitement among scientists and employees at ISRO.

The GSLV F-15 rocket, which ignited its engines from the second launch pad, carried the NVS-02 navigation satellite into orbit. This satellite is set to be positioned in a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) at an altitude of 36,000 kilometers above Earth. With the successful deployment of NVS-02, ISRO aims to enhance the navigation system available within 1500 kilometers of the Indian coastline, facilitating a range of services such as GPS, agriculture support, emergency services, air transport, and mobile location services.

This launch was particularly notable as it was the first execution under the leadership of Chairman Dr. Narayanan, who expressed pride in the achievement. The countdown spanned 27 hours and 30 minutes before the GSLV F-15 rocket soared into the skies. The 100th launch is emblematic of ISRO’s commitment to advancing indigenous technology; it is also the 17th launch in the GSLV series, which has consistently demonstrated India's growing capabilities in space.

Earlier this year, ISRO showcased its prowess by docking two satellites in orbit, and plans are already in motion for launching two additional docking satellites later this year. Additionally, the agency is gearing up to develop a space station in the coming years.

Weighing in at an impressive 420 tons and measuring 50.9 meters in length, the GSLV F-15 rocket reinforces India's position on the global space stage. This successful launch not only highlights ISRO's accomplishments but also sets the tone for future innovations and explorations in space technology.