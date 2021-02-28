ISRO launches PSLV C-51 carrying 19 satellites successfully from SHAR 

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists efforts had paid off. The PSLV C-51 rocket launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center Shore in Sriharikota was a success. ISRO Chairman Sivan announced that 19 satellites belonging to domestic and private companies have been successfully launched into orbit.

At about 10.24 am on Sunday, the polar satellite launch vehicle C-51 (PSLV) sent into space. This is the first launch by ISRO this year and the 39th launch from the first launch pad. The third in the PSLV-DL version. Security was tightened at SHAR in the wake of the launch of the satellite.

Brazilian Minister of Science and Technology arrived in SHAR to witness the experiment live. The Brazilian Amazonia-1 satellite was launched into orbit by the PSLV-C51 carrier. Scientists are excited about the success of the experiment.

Along with Amazonia-1, 12 of the US SpaceBEEs' series of satellites, SAI-1 Nano Contact-2 satellites, are being launched into space under the name New Space India by Satish Dhawan Sat, Indus Eye, Sri Shakti Sat, Jit Sat and GHRCE Sat from three varsities in the country. For the first time, a photo of Modi and the Bhagwad Gita are being sent into space on one of these satellites.