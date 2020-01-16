ISRO to fill 21 vacancies at SHAR in Sriharikota, Here are the details
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced the vacancies at Satish Dhawan Space Center-SHAR in Sriharikota, Nellore district.
ISRO is all set to recruit the posts of Scientist / Engineer and Medical Officer. There are Scientist / Engineer posts in Chemical, Industrial, Power Systems and Industrial Safety, while Medical Officer posts in Pediatrics and Ophthalmology.
There are a total of 21 vacancies, and the details of the notification can be found at https://www.shar.gov.in/ The application process has already begun, and the last date for application is January 18, 2020.
