It is adventurous to venture out on Nuzvid-Gannavaram road

Gannavaram (Krishna dist): The road from here to the Mango town of Nuzvid in Krishna district is nothing sort of hell, say the people who travel on the road regularly.

"One has to be adventurous to venture out on the road," they say.

Truck driver Anantaramaih said that he was afraid that his truck might break down any minute due to the huge potholes on the road.

Several hundred two-wheelers, cars and heavy trucks pass on this crucial road which connects Nuzvidand with the national highway at Gannavaram.

One small rain is sufficient to fill the potholes with rainwater making it more dangerous to the commuters. It is common for the two-wheeler riders to fall on this road who are unable to negotiate the potholes.

Generally, it takes half an hour to cover 18-km to reach Agiripalli from Gannavaram. However, now it takes nearly two hours, they lamented. Moreover, there are a number of quarries on this road damaging the road and making the road dangerous for the commuters.

The local people recalled that the government announced funds last year for the repair of this road but nothing happened.