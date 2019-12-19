Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

It is not a capital, a big scam, Ambati Rambabu on Amaravati

It is not a capital, a big scam, Ambati Rambabu on Amaravati
Highlights

YCRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said that the national had welcomed the proposal of three capitals in AP.

YCRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said that the national had welcomed the proposal of three capitals in AP. He said the development is in line with decentralization of power. Ambati accused the capital Amravati has been the major land scam. Chandrababu said that he would make Singapore.

He alleged Chandrababu of doing business with the capital by giving the lands to his Benamis. TDP leaders had grabbed the land from the poor. Ambati said CM Jagan had taken this decision to make all areas better.

Ambati Rambabu said that the protest is sponsored by some political parties who had a hidden agenda. The TDP leaders, who have invested in Amaravati have pinned their hopes around this dream city hence they are obstructing the proposal of floating three capitals.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests

Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets video
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in Bangalore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in...


Top