It is not a capital, a big scam, Ambati Rambabu on Amaravati

YCRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said that the national had welcomed the proposal of three capitals in AP. He said the development is in line with decentralization of power. Ambati accused the capital Amravati has been the major land scam. Chandrababu said that he would make Singapore.

He alleged Chandrababu of doing business with the capital by giving the lands to his Benamis. TDP leaders had grabbed the land from the poor. Ambati said CM Jagan had taken this decision to make all areas better.

Ambati Rambabu said that the protest is sponsored by some political parties who had a hidden agenda. The TDP leaders, who have invested in Amaravati have pinned their hopes around this dream city hence they are obstructing the proposal of floating three capitals.