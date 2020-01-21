It's all because of KCR: V Hanumatha Rao comments on three capitals in AP

Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao alleged that AP CM Jagan had launched a three-capital proposal on the advice of Telangana CM KCR. He commented that Jagan government's decision on the three capitals was ridiculous. He said he had never heard of the three capitals policy in the country.

"With the deficit budget, how would the government raise funds to develop three capitals?" Rao questioned. He demanded that the BJP government in the centre intervene in the capital; issue in Andhra Pradesh.

Botsa slammed at KCR for insulting Dalits demolishing Ambedkar statue in Panjagutta stating that it is a humiliation to the whole country. He made it clear that he would not leave the party no matter how many insults he had to face in the party. He said that he would come up with a plan of action to compete to go into public against the government.