Amaravati: Reacting to the Governor's assent to the three capitals bills, the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu stated that "It is a historical blunder committed by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan".

It's violating the AP Reorganisation Act and constitution of India, he said in a press conference on Friday.

It is known that the Governor has given his consent to two bills including AP Development and Inclusive Growth of all regions and AP CRDA repeal bill