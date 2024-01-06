Jagan deceiving Dalits: BJP SC Morcha chief

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the ideology of Dr B R Ambedkar, BJP SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya alleged here on Friday that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been cheating the Dalits.

He said that it was the Congress which got Ambedkar defeated in the elections.

Addressing the Dalit Atmiya Sabha, Lal Singh Arya praised the Prime Minister for protecting the Constitution of Ambedkar by repealing Article 370.

He called upon people to get the Prime Minister elected for the third time.

SC Morcha state president Devanand presided over the meeting.

Union minister A Narayana Swamy came down heavily on the state government referring to the TIDCO houses. He said 60 per cent of the budget for the scholarships issued by the state government was granted by the Central government.

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar opined that there was no need of the Chief Minister for Andhra Pradesh. The corruption had been rampant in the state, he said.

BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said that the BJP secured 303 seats in Parliament due to the sacrifices of many people. “We don’t need corrupt governments like this in the state,” she said referring to YSRCP government.

She appealed to the people to bless the BJP in the next Parliament elections.

BJP state vice-president Chandramouli, general secretar Bitra Sivannarayana, SC Morcha national general secretary Sambhunadh Tondiya, BJP leaders Partha Sarathy, Paturi Nagabhushanam, Vikram Kishore and others participated.