Jagan destroyed transport sector, alleges Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has completely dismantled the transport sector which plays a crucial role in the economic development of the State. Representatives of the Heavy Vehicles Drivers and Cleaners Association of Telugu states met him at Ingalaur of Puttaparthi Assembly constituency here on Saturday during his Yuva Galam padayatra and narrated their problems to him.





The representatives wanted the trip sheet system to be introduced throughout the country and the details of the goods being transported be included in it. They also wanted Provident Fund (PF) facility be introduced to all the drivers and cleaners. Responding to their representation, Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased the fuel prices heavily and imposed various kinds of taxes which seriously affected the transport sector. This resulted in the owners disposing of their heavy vehicles and turning into divers, he felt.





He promised to bring down the fuel prices immediately after the TDP coming to government and separate welfare schemes besides insurance facility on the lines of Chandranna Bima will be introduced for drivers and cleaners. The TDP national general secretary promised to take all possible measures for promoting the transport sector once the TDP is back into power. Lokesh assured to do justice to Sathya Sai drinking water project workers who were abandoned by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He promised to do justice to the workers who are working amidst pathetic conditions if TDP is voted back to power. He recalled the excellent maintenance of the water project by L&T company during the TDP rule. Due to non-cooperation of the present government, the company withdrew from the project.





The project, he said is quenching the thirst of thousands of rural populace. Once TDP returns to power, the old glory of the project will be restored, assured Lokesh. At Gajukuntapalli, farmers met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum on the problems they are facing, including an appeal to revive the zero-interest loan facility and input subsidy. They informed him that all the schemes that were available during the TDP rule are discontinued now.





Responding to their appeal, Lokesh said that the agriculture sector got completely destroyed after Jagan became the Chief Minister and even the Minimum Support Price is not being paid for farm products. He assured the farmers that all the schemes will be revived soon after the TDP comes back to power. The petty traders complained to him about heavy power charges and he promised them to take necessary action immediately after TDP came to power. Girijans from Obula Devaracheruvu also narrated their cup of woes to him to which he said that the TDP will certainly work for their welfare. He called upon the Girijans to work hard to bring the TDP back to power.