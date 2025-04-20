Jagan flays Chandrababu for manipulative politics

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his manipulative politics to reverse people’s verdict through coercive methods to dethrone a BC woman from Visakhapatnam Mayor post.

Taking to social media post X and tagging Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said, people had given a mandate of 58 seats to YSRCP in the 98-member Corporation. How can the coalition get the Mayor post? he questioned.

“We have given the Mayor position to a woman belonging to Yadava community and TDP has misused office, police force, resorted to threats, coercion, money and muscle power and even attacked the place, where the corporators were taking refuge. There is CCTV evidence before the people to see. This is an undemocratic act and misuse of official position,” he criticised.

Jagan stated that despite the fact the term of VMC office will complete in one year and there will be elections, resorting to such undemocratic tactics only shows TDP’s belief in democracy and people will teach a fitting lesson.

The YSRCP chief appreciated the resolve of the Party corporator along with the left wing member for standing for justice in spite of all such baits and threats. ‘My hats off to all the cadre, who stayed with the Party with resolve despite the misuse of power by by Chandrababu’, he said in the tweet.