Jagan flays govt for denying LoP status to him

Highlights

Asks YSRCP MLCs to expose failures of the govt in Council

Vijayawada: The YSRCP which boycotted the Assembly session on Monday held a meeting of its legislators at its State office in Tadepalli.

Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy once again criticised the government for not according the status of Leader of Opposition (LoP) to him.

He criticised the State government for disregarding the opposition’s voice and failing to recognise a party with a 40% vote share.

He asked the YSRCP leaders to continue to expose the failures of the government with evidence and facts.

Jagan urged party MLCs to hold the government accountable for its unfulfilled promises and highlight its attempts to suppress dissent.

He remarked that within six months of the election, people have begun to see Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s actions as deceptive and false.

He also mentioned the possibility of Jamili elections and urged members to be prepared for any political developments.

