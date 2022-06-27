Jagan hatching non-stop plots to destroy Amaravati, flays Lokesh

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Sunday of hatching non-stop conspiracies to destroy the Amaravati Capital city. Lokesh asked how Jagan Reddy could put up Amaravati lands for sale at Rs 10 crore per acre after his government called the capital city region just a 'Smasanam' (cremation ground).

In a statement here, Lokesh recalled how the ruling YSRCP Ministers and MLAs carried out a nefarious campaign against the AP capital. They said that Amaravati was prone to earthquakes and that the capital city lands were vulnerable to floods. Lokesh said that Jagan and his party leaders spread vicious information propaganda against the capital.

Now, the same YSRCP leaders were trying to sell Amaravati lands at a very high value.

There seemed to be no end to the scheming and plotting of Jagan Mohan Reddy against the State and its Capital city.