Jagan inaugurates Godrej Agrovet edible oil refinery

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated the Rs 100crore worth edible oil refinery Godrej Agrovet Limited at Chintalapudi in Eluru district and laid foundation stones for three other companies.

Along with it he unveiled the plaques of Rs 610crore worth bio-ethanol manufacturing unit Kribhco Green Energy Pvt Ltd, Rs. 315 crore worth ethanol manufacturing unit Viswa Samudra Bio Energy at Sarvepalli in Nellore district and Rs. 400crore worth soluble coffee manufacturing unit CCL Food and Beverages Ltd at Varadayi Palem Kuvvakolli in Tirupati district.

Speaking on the occasion from the Camp Office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister called it a wonderful moment and said the new units would provide direct and indirect employment to over 2500 persons.

The Kribhco and Viswa Samudra bio-ethanol units at Sarvepalli with a production capacity 500 and 200 kilo liters would provide jobs to over 1000 and 500 persons respectively and will be a game changer in the district industrial growth, he said.

CCL coffee manufacturing unit at Tirupati district with an annual production capacity of 16,000 tons would provide direct and indirect employment to 400 persons.

The Chief Minister thanked the industrialists for coming forward for establishing these units and wished them well.

“I am happy to note that the 400-ton capacity edible oil unit in Eluru district has started its operations within nine months of giving permission. It is providing employment to 500 persons,” he said.