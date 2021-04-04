Jagan let down AP people on SCS: Atchannaidu

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power promising to bring Special Category Status (SCS) if people give his party 25 MP seats, failed to fulfil his promise though his party got 22 seats in the 2019 elections, said TDP state president K Atchannaidu accusing Jagan of cheating the people of AP on the SCS issue.

Addressing a series of gatherings along with former MLA M Suguna and others in 31 and 32 Division in the city on Saturday, the TDP leaders said the people of the state who gave a chance to Jagna relenting to his repeated pleadings for a chance, now, suffering and observed that the only way is to elect TDP candidate from Tirupati to support the TDP fighting against the misdeeds of YSRCP.

Attacks on Dalits, lawlessness are increasing, he said accusing the YSRCP of encouraging land grabbings.

Affirming that his party will fight in the Parliament for the rights of AP, he said there is no question of his party compromising on protecting state interests.

The only achievement of Jagan was unchecked price rise and sand mafia squeezing the people, he said criticising the YSRCP government for its failure to contain rising prices.

In the election campaign, he said the party focused on the failure of the YSRCP government including law and order and also upholding the sanctity and serenity of the world famous pilgrim city.