Bus and Lorry Collide on Gajwel Ring Road

A serious road accident occurred on the ring road near Pragyapur in Gajwel. An RTC bus, travelling from Karimnagar to Hyderabad, collided with a lorry from behind.

The bus, operated from Karimnagar depot, was involved in the crash, resulting in the RTC driver sustaining serious injuries. Passengers on board escaped with minor injuries. Onlookers and passing motorists quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to Gajwel Government Hospital.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.