Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to hoist the tricolour flag at Vizag city on August 15, as a mark of shifting the executive capital from Amaravati to the north region. It is known that the Chief Minister will lay a foundation stone for construction of the Executive Capital city buildings in Vizag city on that day.

At present, the higher officials at the Chief Minister's Office have been considering the proposal to shift the flag hoisting programme from Vijayawada to Vizag, according to highly placed sources.

The ruling YSRCP sources informed that hoisting of the national flag by the Chief Minister in Vizag on the occasion of Independence Day will bring more clarity on the determination of the government in its efforts in making the Executive Capital.

On the other hand, the government has already initiated the procedure for shifting of the executive capital. It has been estimating the employees to be shifted from Amaravati Secretariat and Heads of the Departments. Within next one week, the government will ask the employees to express their concerns on shifting of the executive capital, observed the Secretariat staff.

In fact, it is worth mentioning here that the State government had planned to organize the Independence Day celebrations in Vizag in 2019. But, at that time, this idea was not materialized. The programme was organized in Vijayawada as usual. This time, the government sources have been giving feelers that it will likely be celebrated in Vizag.